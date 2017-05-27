The holiday weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s

Another day filled with sunshine for the valley with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s.

The heat will build into the rest of the holiday weekend with triple digit heat returning with highs reaching around 105 for Memorial Day.  

A few clouds in the high country but dry conditions expected.

Temps will cool off slightly by the middle of next week with highs dropping back into the 90s.  Have a safe and enjoyable Holiday weekend.

