Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash at 75th Avenue

Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and a car in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Police officers were called out to the intersection of 75th Avenue and McDowell Rd at around 2:00 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes were closed for a time but have since been reopened.

According to Phoenix police, there were no witnesses to the collision, and there is no vehicle description.

Authorities are asking the public who may have seen the crash to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

