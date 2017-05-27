Pedestrian hurt in hit and run crash at 75th Avenue

Phoenix police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian and a car in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Police were called out to the intersection of 75th Avenue and McDowell Rd at around 2:00 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Phoenix police, there were no witnesses to the collision and there is no vehicle description.

Authorities are asking the public who may have seen the crash to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

