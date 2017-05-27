Shop for a cause in Tempe this weekend

The Fashion and Business Resource Innovation Center (FABRIC) is usually used by those in the fashion industry, but this weekend it's open to the public. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There's a first of its kind event happening in Tempe this weekend bringing local fashion designers under one roof.

At the corner of 6th Street and Forest Avenue in Tempe, the Fashion and Business Resource Innovation Center, or ‘FABRIC’ is usually used by those in the fashion industry, but this weekend it's open to the public.

Inside, 15 local fashion designers are set up with their best stuff on display.

From women’s clothing and jewelry, to men’s clothing, stuff for the kids, even your pet, there are thousands of items for sale.

This event is being put on by the Arizona Apparel Foundation.

It says since brick-and-mortar stores haven't been doing as well for retailers, most of these up and coming designers only sell online.

"So this allows them to not only have their website but to sell in person too so doing 'pop up shops' is kind of the new way to do things,” said Angela Johnson, co-founder of the Arizona Apparel Foundation

Ten percent of all the proceeds are going back to help teach future designers the skills to be successful in the fashion industry.

By holding classes and offering a place for them to work on their own clothing lines.

It's already helped one group of girls with special needs. They'll be there this weekend selling their handmade tote bags.

"It helps with their social interaction and getting to meet new people and they're already meeting friends here and having a really good time." Ryan McAlister of the Centers for Habilitation.

This event is open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.