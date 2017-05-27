Gilbert police officer stops alleged DUI driver with his car

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Gilbert police officer's heroic actions may have stopped an impaired driver from hurting anyone else.

Gilbert police say an officer stopped an alleged DUI driver by using his car.

That led to a head-on collision.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday near Lindsay and Pecos roads in Gilbert.

The officer and one alleged DUI driver were transported to the hospital.

Lindsay and Pecos roads were closed.

