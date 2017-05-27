Gilbert police officer stops alleged DUI driver with his car

A Gilbert police officer's heroic actions may have stopped an impaired driver from hurting anyone else.

Gilbert police say an officer stopped an alleged DUI driver by using his car.

That led to a head-on collision.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday near Lindsay and Pecos roads in Gilbert.

The officer and one alleged DUI driver were transported to the hospital.

Lindsay and Pecos roads were closed.

Officer stops DUI driver with his car. Officer and suspected DUI driver transported to hospital as a precaution. Lindsay/Pecos closed. pic.twitter.com/7oZgtKUL1k — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 27, 2017

Two vehicles, head on collision involving GPD vehicle. GPD officer being assessed now, other driver to be transported. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 27, 2017

Both drivers being transported to local hospitals for further evaluation. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 27, 2017

