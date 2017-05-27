Drivers, pack your patience this holiday weekend

"We heard it was back-to-back traffic, so we got our snacks and drinks. We are just going to be very calm," said Jill Morse.

Arizona drivers are prepared for traffic this holiday weekend.

"I just drive. I’ve lived here in Arizona for 30-plus years, so I just go with the flow," said Kevin Heal.

And it won't just be Interstate 17 that will be bogged down.

"Same thing true of state 87 to Payson and then heading to the coast I-10 and I-8 gets its fair share with folks heading to San Diego" said Doug Nintzel.

With nine out of 10 people traveling by car.

"That's an increase of about 3 percent over last year," said Michelle Donati of AAA Arizona.

Thousands of travelers will be sharing the road so drivers need to be aware of their behavior.

"Folks being careful and doing smart things like slowing down avoid tailgating and make sure everyone is buckled up," said Nintzel.

AAA Arizona recommends having your car prepared with emergency kits.

“Jumper cables repair tools first aid kit flash light with batteries," said Donati.

And with our heat you can't forget.

"I have a case of water in case there's traffic problems," said Heal.

