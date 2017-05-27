Drivers, pack your patience this holiday weekend

Drivers, pack your patience this holiday weekendPosted: Updated:
Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix.More >
Naked man in critical condition after being hit by car on I-17
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
4 arrested in connection to murders of 2 Tempe teens
Tempe police have arrested four people in connection to last week's double homicide at the Garden Grove Apartments.More >
Missing Prescott-area woman's body found
2 women arrested in tailgate theft case
Phoenix police have arrested two women in connection with a string of tailgate thefts.More >
1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire
One dog is killed, and four other dogs were rescued following a house fire early Friday morning in north Phoenix.More >
Ex-AZ Corp. Commissioner, owner of Johnson Utilities indicted on bribery charges
The owner of Johnson Utilities is accused of buying off a powerful state regulator so he could raise utility rates and start having customers pay his personal income taxes.More >
Man asks police for help; gets charged with possessing child porn
A man who intended on receiving help from police actually ended up in handcuffs after officers found child pornography on his phone.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee is a graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. She also studied at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
Girl Talk: WWE superstar returns home with new project
Before the bright lights of the WWE and her high profile engagement to John Cena, Nikki Bella was a star soccer player at Chaparral High School.More >
Indy 500 returns this Sunday
It's called "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing". Here are some things you might not know about the #Indy500 ahead of Sunday's race.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. (Wednesday, May 24, 2017)More >
Southbound I-17 closed at Northern after naked man hit by car
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Texas teacher awarded 7th grader with ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ certificate
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiple weapons after threatening police officers, police said. (May 25, 2017)More >
Armed man arrested by police at Phoenix Comicon convention
A man armed with guns and ammunition was arrested Thursday at the Phoenix Comicon convention after posting online threats against city police officers, authorities said.More >
2 arrests made in tailgate thefts
Police said two women were stealing tailgates right off pickup trucks and they were arrested. (Thursday, May 25, 2017)More >