Car spins out after crashing into wall on I-10 in Goodyear

A motorist was stopped by police after her vehicle crashed into a wall and spun out on Interstate 10 in Goodyear, police said.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. near Bullard Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No additional vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries were reported.

