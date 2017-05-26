Comic artist helping to launch autistic superhero

Posted: Updated:
An up-and-coming Superhero named Focus will be at Comicon and the key to his super powers is actually the result of what some consider a disability. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) An up-and-coming Superhero named Focus will be at Comicon and the key to his super powers is actually the result of what some consider a disability. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Comic Artist Dave Beaty is lending his talents to the project, joining forces with his friend and Anthropologist Yvonne Wan to create a new superhero with a one-of-a-kind backstory. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Comic Artist Dave Beaty is lending his talents to the project, joining forces with his friend and Anthropologist Yvonne Wan to create a new superhero with a one-of-a-kind backstory. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Mixed in with all the fan favorite characters at Phoenix Comicon is an up-and-coming Superhero. His name is Focus and the key to his super powers is actually the result of what some consider a disability.

Marvel and DC Comic Artist Dave Beaty is lending his talents to the project, joining forces with his friend and Anthropologist Yvonne Wan to create the new superhero with a one-of-a-kind backstory.

"Focus is an autistic super hero," Beaty said. "I think he's probably one of the first, if not the first."

His powers include precognition. Thanks to his extrasensory ability to focus in on things, he can see certain future events in real time and affect the outcome.

"So, his disability is actually the key to his super power," said Beaty.

The idea came out of Wan's work as a social, cultural anthropologist. She says she spent a year studying autistic families in Phoenix and Fountain Hills and even created a mini-documentary on the subject.

"We hope that this comic will empower autistic individuals and help them realize that they can be everyday heroes," Wan said.

Right now, though Focus is still in development, the co-creators are trying to raise the money to bring him to life first online, then hopefully in print.

They launched their fundraising campaign at Phoenix Comicon 2017.

"We would love for the community to help us raise funds for this campaign so that we can raise autism awareness and acceptance," said Wan.

Their goal is to create stories with Focus that help empower and inspire.

"We believe you know there's probably some following for this and maybe it could do some good," Beaty said.

The pair have a booth in the Exhibition Hall and they're encouraging anyone who wants more information to stop by, or you can check out the website here: http://focuscomic.com/

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Amanda GoodmanAmanda Goodman joined Arizona’s Family in May 2014.

Click to learn more about Amanda.

Amanda Goodman

The Yuma native and ASU Walter Cronkite School graduate is delighted to be back home in Arizona.

Goodman started her career in St. George, Utah, working at an independent station. While there, she was able to do a little bit of everything from reporting to anchoring to shooting her own video and even producing.

From there, she headed east to West Virginia, working at the No. 1 station in the Huntington, Charleston market, WSAZ-TV.

Before returning to Arizona, Goodman spent the past three years at KRQE-TV in Albuquerque. During her time there, she covered many high-profile, stories including the murder trial of a former Albuquerque police officer, the Las Conchas wildfire that threatened Los Alamos National Lab, and the massive Wallow Fire that made its way into New Mexico from Arizona.

When she’s not reporting and tweeting, Goodman spends a lot of her free time hanging out with family and friends.

She also loves to travel and has been to four, soon to be five, continents.

Goodman is so excited to be back home and can’t wait to share some of your stories.

Hide bio