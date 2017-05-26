Reward up to $10K offered in Phoenix serial bank robber case

Police were searching for a man suspect of robbing eight banks in Phoenix. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

A reward of up to $10,000 was being offered as authorities tried to find a man suspected of eight armed bank robberies in Phoenix, police said.

The suspect was described as an adult man in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed 175 pounds. He was wearing dress clothes with a black fedora and glasses, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said in each case, the suspect enters a store with a bank branch and hands a note to an employee.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $10,000, according to the news release.

