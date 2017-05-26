Dirty Dining May 26th: Popular sushi restaurant hit with 6 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Gogi’s
2095 N Dobson Rd.
Chandler
4 violations

Beckett’s Table
3717 E Indian School Rd.
Phoenix
5 violations

Tropical Smoothie Café
8707 S. Priest Drive
Tempe
6 violations

Omoide Sushi and Noodle
455 N. 3rd Street
Phoenix
6 violations

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores
 

Tony’s Café
301 W. Main Street
Avondale
85323

Kiss the Cook
4915 W. Glendale Ave
Glendale
85301

U.S. Egg
131 E. Baseline Road
Tempe
85283

TC Eggington’s
1660 S. Alma School Road
Mesa
85202

Mimi’s Café
7450 W. Bell Road
Glendale
85308

Pho-Nhat Cuisine
933 E. University Drive
Tempe
85281

