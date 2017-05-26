Girl Talk: WWE Superstar Returns Home With New Project

Before the bright lights of the WWE and her high profile engagement to John Cena, Nikki Bella was a star soccer player at Chaparral High School. She was Nicole Garcia back in 2002. Nikki and her twin sister Brie were a memorable duo.

“When everyone heard they said, ‘oh yeah of course the Garcia twins are going to be professional wrestlers," said Garcia, who made a trip home this week. “She went and had a baby, I had neck surgery and came back, She was still having a baby.”

Brie is working on a comeback to the ring. Nikki was advised by her doctor to retire but returned to Wrestlemania this spring. It’s also where she got engaged. In Nikki’s corner that night was long time friend Sarah Pendrick, the creator of Girl Talk.

“We grew up together,” says Pendrick, formerly Sarah Biagini, a softball player at Chaparral. “We have this great group of women..just childhood friends. It means so much to have her support and she’s really passionate about Girl Talk.”

Pendrick developed Girl Talk to help empower women. Her recent event at El Chorro in Scottsdale was a sellout. Nikki Bella was a guest speaker. Bella came across Girl Talk online, not even realizing it was Pendrick’s brainchild.

“We became friend in middle school,” says Bella. “Through high school we were inseparable. I was looking online for an organization that was driven towards empowering women . I came across Girl Talk. I had no idea it was Sarah.”

Girl Talk is just getting started. The plan is to take the platform around the country and into schools. Pendrick envisions speaking to a group of female high school athletes, like herself and Bella. They plan to be back in the Valley again in next year.

