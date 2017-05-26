ADOT: Vehicle fire causes 20-mile traffic jam on I-17

A fire involving a truck caused traffic to snarl on the I-17 near Black Canyon City on Friday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A fire involving a truck caused traffic to snarl on the I-17 near Black Canyon City on Friday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Traffic on the northbound lanes of I-17 was backed up for about 20 miles. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Traffic on the northbound lanes of I-17 was backed up for about 20 miles. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The vehicle fire was only affecting northbound lanes on the I-17. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) The vehicle fire was only affecting northbound lanes on the I-17. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A fire involving a truck caused traffic to slow for about 20 miles Friday afternoon on northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at mile post 251 near Sunset Point and briefly closed the highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic was not affected.

ADOT advised motorists to expect delays due to heavy holiday traffic in the area. 

