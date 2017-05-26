ADOT: Vehicle fire causes 20-mile traffic jam on I-17

The vehicle fire was only affecting northbound lanes on the I-17. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Traffic on the northbound lanes of I-17 was backed up for about 20 miles. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A fire involving a truck caused traffic to snarl on the I-17 near Black Canyon City on Friday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A fire involving a truck caused traffic to slow for about 20 miles Friday afternoon on northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at mile post 251 near Sunset Point and briefly closed the highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic was not affected.

ADOT advised motorists to expect delays due to heavy holiday traffic in the area.

Refresh this developing story for updates.

Make sure you're paying attention to your gauges & be sure to conduct fluid & equipment inspections before getting on the road. https://t.co/0K9LhCcc1o — Raul Garcia, PIO (@dps_pio_garcia) May 26, 2017

NB I-17 MP 251 near Sunset Point. Vehicle fire. One lane open. Expect slow traffic. pic.twitter.com/q19IeC3Y2K — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 26, 2017

EXPECT DELAYS-MORE: I-17 NB is open but has delays from vehicle fire that briefly closed highway near Sunset Point, plus holiday traffic. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.