Ready Camera One: Arcadia star prepares for career as sports reporter

It was busy and memorable senior year at Arcadia High School for Sarandon Raboin.

She helped lead the Titans soccer and softball teams on playoff runs.

“I’m an adrenaline junkie,” says Raboin. “Just look at the positions I play, goalie and pitcher. The biggest rush was against Notre Dame in the semi-finals. It was win or go home. I stopped the first two shots in PKs.”

Raboin could play either sport in college. She plans to continue her sports career in a different way.

“I had my time playing but now it’s time to focus on my other love for sports, which is reporting on them,” says Raboin.

She spent her senior year as an anchor at Arcadia News Network.

Now, Raboin plans to enroll in ASU’s Cronkite School in the fall and chase her dream of being a sports reporter.

“When I was a little girl, I used to watch D-backs games with my dad all the time,” says Raboin. “I would make commentary about the games before the announcers would. My mom was like, ‘this is it! You need to go into this business.'”

AZFamily was there as Raboin wrapped up her ANN career. It was an emotional moment.

Next stop, the big time!

