Truffle Stuffed Mushrooms and Oscar Style Steak

Courtesy of: Chef Joshua James "Chef J" Amonson, Bourbon & Bones Chophouse & Bar

Truffle stuffed mushrooms

1 lbs roasted mushrooms and stems

1 lb truffle gouda cheese – grated

1 lbs American cheese – grated

8 oz truffle oil (fill with Extra Virgin Olive Oil 4 oz)

2 Tbsp chopped thyme – fresh

1 Tbsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 cups panko(placed in the robo coupe and pureed fine)

4 oz dry cheddar cheese (powdered Cheese) like you get in mac and cheese.

1 lemons zested and juiced

2 Tbsp sherry vinegar

15 Extra large button mushrooms destemmed and fried in the fried fryer for 2 minutes or baked for 15 minutes at 350

Place the roasted mushrooms in the robo coupe and pulse to a medium chop.

Place the mushrooms in a large bowl with the remaining ingredients.

Mix well.

Using the red scoop(2 oz.), scoop out the filling and place in the opening of the mushroom cap.

When ordered, place 3 mushrooms on a sizzle platter and place in a 400 degree oven for 6-8 minutes to heat throughout. Place 2 oz. of cheese sauce on a long plate and drag a spoon through it to make a long puddle. Place the mushrooms long ways on the plate, top with truffle vinaigrette

Yeild – 15 orders

Cheese Sauce

1/2 lb. butter

1/2 lb. flour

1/2 gallons of milk

2 tsp Salt

2 1/2 lb shredded white cheddar

2 1/2 lb American cheese

In a large pot, place the butter and melt, once melted add the flour and cook the roux for 5 minutes on low to medium heat. Stir the roux often.

Add the milk and seasonings to the roux, stirring while adding the milk and to keep it smooth.

Keep stirring the béchamel as it thickens, slowly add the cheeses and continue to stir.

Cook for 3 minutes, remove from the heat and place in a shallow pan to cool, label date and refrigerate.



Hollandaise Sauce

3 ea egg yolks

8 oz clarified butter

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp tabasco sauce

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

Water – as needed to thin

In a large bowl add the yolks and whip for 4 minutes over a a pot of boiling water to temper and cook the yolks slightly and cooking until they are pale yellow in color.

Slowly whip in the butter(SLOWLY) to emulsify into the yolks. Once you have added all the butter, season with remaining ingredients.

Check consistency of the sauce and thin with water.

Tarragon Reduction

1 lb. of fresh tarragon – chopped and destemmed

4 oz fresh shallots diced fine

2 Cups red wine vinegar

Destem the tarragon and dice the shallots, place in a pot with the red wine vinegar and reduce Au sec(almost dry – it should look like wet grass freshly cut)

Bearnaise

Add 2 oz of tarragon reduction to the hollandaise sauce

Add 1 tbsp of fresh chopped tarragon to the sauce

Oscar Style

5 medium size asparagus spears – trimmed of the bottom about an inch

3 oz of crab meat – Jumbo lump, Dungeness, deep sea red crab, or king crab

Grilled Steak – your choice

2 oz Béarnaise sauce

Season your steak with salt and pepper and grilled to desired temperature. Medium rare at 120-125

Grill the asparagus, heat up the crab in a pan on the grill or stove top.

Place steak on a board to let rest for 5 minutes

Place the grilled asparagus on a plate and top with the steak, add the crab to the top of the steak and drizzle with the Béarnaise sauce.

Pittsburgh – Charred on the outside and rare inside – cold blueish center - 110

Rare – Red throughout, cool red center – 125 degrees

Med Rare – Red throughout, warm red center – 130 - 135

Med – Pink throughout – 140 - 145

Med Well – Cooked throughout, pink center - 150 -155

Well – Cooked throughout, no pink – 160-165