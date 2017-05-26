One person suffers smoke inhalation after house fire Friday

House fire in Mesa Friday afternoon near Val Vista and McDowell. (26 May 2017) [Source: 3TV / CBS 5]

One person was treated taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation injuries after a home in Mesa goes up in flames Friday afternoon.

Mesa Fire Department spokesman Captain Craig Chenery said fire crews arrived at the house near Val Vista and McDowell to find the fire so intense that they never made entry into the home.

Chenery said the began as a grease fire in the garage then quickly spread into the attic of the older shingle roofed home.

Firefighters held a defensive position around a burning home pouring on water to protect the nearby structures.

Five people were looked at on scene for smoke inhalation, said Chenery. Paramedics transported one of them to a hospital for further treatment.

