Missing Prescott area woman's body found

Missing Prescott area woman's body foundPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’
Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance
Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix.More >
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix.More >
Naked man in critical condition after being hit by car on I-17
Naked man in critical condition after being hit by car on I-17
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
2 women arrested in tailgate theft case
2 women arrested in tailgate theft case
Phoenix police have arrested two women in connection with a string of tailgate thefts.More >
Phoenix police have arrested two women in connection with a string of tailgate thefts.More >
Ex-AZ Corp. Commissioner, owner of Johnson Utilities indicted on bribery charges
Ex-AZ Corp. Commissioner, owner of Johnson Utilities indicted on bribery charges
The owner of Johnson Utilities is accused of buying off a powerful state regulator so he could raise utility rates and start having customers pay his personal income taxes.More >
The owner of Johnson Utilities is accused of buying off a powerful state regulator so he could raise utility rates and start having customers pay his personal income taxes.More >
1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire
1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire
One dog is killed, and four other dogs were rescued following a house fire early Friday morning in north Phoenix.More >
One dog is killed, and four other dogs were rescued following a house fire early Friday morning in north Phoenix.More >
Toddler hit in head by brick thrown through car window
Toddler hit in head by brick thrown through car window
A 2-year-old girl sustained two skull fractures after being hit in the head by a brick that someone threw through a car window.More >
A 2-year-old girl sustained two skull fractures after being hit in the head by a brick that someone threw through a car window.More >
4 arrested in connection to murders of 2 Tempe teens
4 arrested in connection to murders of 2 Tempe teens
Tempe police have arrested four people in connection to last week's double homicide at the Garden Grove Apartments.More >
Tempe police have arrested four people in connection to last week's double homicide at the Garden Grove Apartments.More >
Maine coon rescued from tree; now 'Treetop Tyler' needs new home
Maine coon rescued from tree; now 'Treetop Tyler' needs new home
He's a big cat with a big story. Meet "Treetop Tyler." He's a 12-pound Maine Coon cat who was rescued from a tree near the freeway, and is now looking for a new, loving home.More >
He's a big cat with a big story. Meet "Treetop Tyler." He's a 12-pound Maine Coon cat who was rescued from a tree near the freeway, and is now looking for a new, loving home.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance
Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. (Wednesday, May 24, 2017)More >
Southbound I-17 closed at Northern after naked man hit by car
Southbound I-17 closed at Northern after naked man hit by car
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Texas teacher awarded 7th grader with ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ certificate
Texas teacher awarded 7th grader with ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ certificate
(Source: KPRC via CNN)More >
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiple weapons after threatening police officers, police said. (May 25, 2017)More >
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiple weapons after threatening police officers, police said. (May 25, 2017)More >
Armed man arrested by police at Phoenix Comicon convention
Armed man arrested by police at Phoenix Comicon convention
A man armed with guns and ammunition was arrested Thursday at the Phoenix Comicon convention after posting online threats against city police officers, authorities said.More >
A man armed with guns and ammunition was arrested Thursday at the Phoenix Comicon convention after posting online threats against city police officers, authorities said.More >
2 arrests made in tailgate thefts
2 arrests made in tailgate thefts
Police said two women were stealing tailgates right off pickup trucks and they were arrested. (Thursday, May 25, 2017)More >