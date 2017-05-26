Missing Prescott area woman's body found

The body of a missing Prescott woman has been found near Chino Valley. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said she was found around noon Friday in a riverbed 10 miles northwest of Williamson Valley

The woman, Sandra Pagniano, 39 hadn't been seen since the previous Friday, May 19.

Concerned friends filed a missing persons report Sunday, May 21 when she did not show up for a social event. 

The woman's husband, David Pagniano, 55 was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second degree murder. 

According to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office detectives, undisclosed information led them to believe that Sandra had been harmed or killed by her husband.

Police say the couple was separated but did still live together in Prescott. They have two children, aged 8 and 12-years-old.

