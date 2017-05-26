Chandler High Track star Anaya Bailey commits to University of Arizona

Chandler High School super star track athlete Anaya Bailey is one to watch. The Senior leaves the school as one of the most decorated in program history. The annihilator won the 100, 200 and anchored the 4 x 100 meter championship team. Bailey led the Wolves to the overall championship.

The future is so bright for this amazing athlete, she just committed to run track for the University of Arizona. It is her chance to go right down to Tucson where friends and family can see her compete. Anaya's competitive spirit never stops. She is gearing up for a big showing in the the Great Southwest Track and Field Classic at the University of New Mexico June 4-6.

When she was an underclassmen, Anaya use to fear racing against older athletes. That anxiety is long gone as she continues to get better and better. Many feel her best performances might be yet to come. She wants to go pro and her track legacy might be just beginning.

Copyright 2015 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.