Consumer travel trend

Chances are you or someone you know has bypassed a hotel room and rented a private residence while on vacation.

The number of home-sharing websites is certainly increasing with some rental sites targeting specific demographics.

The peer-to-peer rental market-think rental sites like Airbnb or HomeAway - is exploding. Douglas Quinby is a travel researcher.

"It was about $30, $31 billion in 2016 and we forecast that growing to almost 38 billion by the end of the decade," Quinby said.

Quinby goes on to say some sites now focus on a more hotel-like experience.

"Things like 24 by 7 check-in, virtual concierge, daily cleaning," Quinby said.

Some are even adding super soft sheets, plush pillows and other luxury treats. Other sites now target specific demographics.

"There are niche platforms for African-American travelers. There are platforms for gay and lesbian travelers," Quinby said.

Stefon Grant got into the niche business after he says he rented a home for a weekend and the neighbors called police alleging a robbery.

"We were trying to figure out what was going on," Grant said.

He says he was angry, but then laughed off the incident, taking a photo with the officer once this mishap was cleared up.

After that, Noirbnb was born. He says anyone can use the site, but it's geared toward African American travelers.

"I don't think it's so much of a separating thing as much as it is a, 'You know what? Why not create a platform for people who understand our experience and can, can really cater to that market?'" Grant said.

Quinby says he sees the value in the niche startups, but there are challenges

"Are they going to be able to build enough of a marketplace in terms of supply and demand to be really significant businesses?" Quinby said.

No matter what, Quinby says it always comes down to the basics.

"All shoppers, you want more choices, you want more options, you want better prices," Quinby said.

