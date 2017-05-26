Cranberry Walnut Stuffed French Toast with

Orange Cream & Berries

Courtesy of: Executive Chef Chuck Wiley, Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows

Yield: 4 Servings



3 each Eggs

1 cup Milk

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1 tsp Cinnamon

Pinch Nutmeg

8 Tbsp Butter (unsalted)

8 slices Peasant-style cranberry walnut bread

1 recipe Orange Cream (recipe follows)

3 cups Fresh berries

1 Tbsp Powdered sugar



1. In a medium mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg until slightly frothy. Then pour mixture into a large, shallow cake pan and set aside.

2. Heat an electric griddle or large non-stick pan to medium hot. Add butter to the pan or griddle and swirl to coat evenly. While butter is melting dredge the 8 slices of bread lightly in the French toast batter. Arrange the bread in the hot pan or griddle and cook until golden brown.

3. Cut the bread slices on the diagonal and arrange two halves on each plate. Spread the orange cream on the eight halves and top with the filling with half of the berries. Arrange the remaining slices of bread without the cream cheese on top of the berries; press down lightly.

4. Sprinkle with the remaining berries and dust with powdered sugar. Serve with warm maple syrup.

Orange Cream

8 ounces Cream cheese

½ cup Powdered sugar

1/4 tsp Kosher salt

1 each Orange (zest & juice)

1. In a food processor, whip the cream cheese, powdered sugar and salt until creamy. Scrape down bowl from the sides to the center. Add orange juice and zest; pulse until incorporated.



