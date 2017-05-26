Your Life A to Z

Cranberry Walnut Stuffed French Toast with  Orange Cream & Berries

Posted:

Cranberry Walnut Stuffed French Toast with 
Orange Cream & Berries

Courtesy of: Executive Chef Chuck Wiley, Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows

Yield: 4 Servings


3 each         Eggs
1 cup            Milk
1 tsp             Vanilla extract
1 tsp            Cinnamon
Pinch            Nutmeg 
8 Tbsp            Butter (unsalted)
8 slices        Peasant-style cranberry walnut bread
1 recipe        Orange Cream (recipe follows)
3 cups    Fresh berries
1 Tbsp            Powdered sugar


1.    In a medium mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg until slightly frothy. Then pour mixture into a large, shallow cake pan and set aside.

2.    Heat an electric griddle or large non-stick pan to medium hot. Add butter to the pan or griddle and swirl to coat evenly. While butter is melting dredge the 8 slices of bread lightly in the French toast batter. Arrange the bread in the hot pan or griddle and cook until golden brown. 

3.    Cut the bread slices on the diagonal and arrange two halves on each plate. Spread the orange cream on the eight halves and top with the filling with half of the berries. Arrange the remaining slices of bread without the cream cheese on top of the berries; press down lightly. 

4.    Sprinkle with the remaining berries and dust with powdered sugar. Serve with warm maple syrup.  

Orange Cream

8 ounces        Cream cheese
½ cup            Powdered sugar
1/4 tsp        Kosher salt
1 each            Orange (zest & juice)

1.    In a food processor, whip the cream cheese, powdered sugar and salt until creamy. Scrape down bowl from the sides to the center. Add orange juice and zest; pulse until incorporated. 
                                                                 
 

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV