Two teens airlifted after rollover accident near Mt. Trumbull

Two teens were airlifted after they rolled their vehicle. (Source: MCSO)

MOHAVE COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) - Eric Avila and his cousin Jose Najera, both 17-years-old, were airlifted after rolling their truck on Mt. Trumbull Look Thursday evening according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Avila told police he was driving his truck approximately 60 mph on a dirt road when he failed to maneuver a curve in the road and lost control.

The truck rolled and came to a stop on its roof.

Police said Avila was wearing a seatbelt and sustained injuries consisting of spinal and pelvic fractures.

Najera suffered critical injuries after he was ejected about 29 feet from where the vehicle came to rest because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor said police.

