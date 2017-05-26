4 arrested in connection to murders of 2 Tempe teens

Tempe police have arrested four people in connection to last week's double homicide at the Garden Grove Apartments.

According to Tempe police, the victims were believed to be meeting with the suspects to complete a drug transaction.

Neither the suspects nor the victims have any connection to the apartment complex.

There was also a third victim in the shooting but that person sustained a non-penetrating gunshot wound.\

Tempe police along with the U.S. Marshals arrested the following people:

18-year-old Brandon Nichols

18-year-old Taylor Bush

19-year-old Montre Williams

20-year-old Justin Santos

Police say that the four suspects were booked into the Tempe City Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, a count of aggravated assault and a count armed robbery.

At this time, police have only released Santos' booking photo. They are planning to release booking photos of the other suspects at a later time.

