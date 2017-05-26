Chicken Picatta

Courtesy of: Chef Steven Fowler, Executive Chef at EVO

2 ea chicken boneless skinless chicken breast (3/8” thick)

Flour (for dredging)

8 oz spaghetti (Prepared)

1 oz capers

½ oz minced garlic

5 oz oven dried tomatoes

1.5 oz lemon juice

2 oz white wine

4 oz chicken stock

Salt and pepper for seasoning

1 oz butter

1 oz olive oil

Preparation:

Season flour with salt and pepper, dredge chicken in flour, and set aside.

In a sauce pan melt the butter with the oil, then add the chicken into the pan.

Brown the chicken on both sides, then add the capers, and oven dried tomatoes, and garlic.

Deglaze the pan with the white wine, lemon juice, and chicken stock.

Once the sauce forms remove the chicken breast and place them on top of the prepared pasta, then layer the sauce with the tomatoes, and capers on top of the chicken.

Garnish with some fresh parsley, and serve.