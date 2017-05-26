Cilantro Jalapeno Pesto, Watermelon and Jicama Salad with Jalapeno Prickly Pear Dressing and Garbanzo Bean and Pine Nut Soup

Cilantro Jalapeno Pesto

Good and spicy on pasta, pizza, tacos, marinade for meat or veggies and bruschetta. This can be made without the parmesan to make it vegan.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup roasted almonds

1 large bunch cilantro, large stems removed

1 bunch Parsley large stems removed

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 jalapeno, seeds removed

4 cloves garlic

Salt to taste

1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Jalapeno Olive Oil (plus more if necessary)

Directions:

Place all ingredients except for olive oil in food processor and turn on. While food processor is running, add olive oil. If consistency of pesto is too thick, add more olive oil until you have the desired consistency.



Watermelon and Jicama Salad with Jalapeno Prickly Pear Dressing

Makes 4 SERVINGS

When watermelon season hits this is a wonderful fresh salad. It packs a bit of heat by adding the Jalapeno Olive oil but the Prickly Pear Balsamic adds a sweet touch to cool the heat.

Ingredients:

1 3-pound seedless watermelon, rind removed, cut into 2½x½-inch sticks

1/2 large jicama, peeled, cut into 2½x½-inch sticks

2 green onions chopped

1/2 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked Pepper

For the Dressing

3 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Prickly Pear Balsamic Reduction

3 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Jalapeno Olive Oil

3 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Balanced Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Directions:

In a medium sized bowl whisk the Balsamic Reduction, Jalapeno Olive Oil, the Extra Virgin Olive Oil and lime juice. Gently toss watermelon, jicama, green onion and cilantro with the dressing in a large bowl; season generously with salt and pepper.

Garbanzo Bean and Pine Nut Soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Balanced Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 1/2 cups finely chopped red onion

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped (about 1 rounded tablespoon)

1 sprig of fresh chopped parsley

5 large fresh basil leaves chopped

1 sprig of fresh chopped oregano

Small sprig of fresh chopped rosemary

1 can stewed tomatoes (about 15 ounces)

2 cans (about 15 ounces each) garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups chicken broth

Kosher Salt

Fresh ground pepper

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted, plus more for serving

Sliced avocado, for serving

Queen Creek Olive Mill Jalapeno Olive Oil for serving

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and fresh herbs and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, beans and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until beans are heated through about 10 minutes; let cool 10 minutes. Using a stick blender add some of the pine nuts and process until beans are coarsely chopped but not pureed (do not over process). Season with salt and pepper and rewarm in pot. Divide soup among 4 bowls and serve with remaining pine nuts, avocado, and finish with a drizzle of Jalapeno Olive Oil.

