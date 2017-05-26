Great Memorial Day Deals!

By Alicia Markham, www.DealsinAZ.com

Memorial Day weekend is the official start of summer and I found deals to get our summers off to a great start!



Snag a summer pass on Groupon to the Arizona Science Center for four including two passes to their "Get Animated" special exhibit for $45.95, usually $77.90! I love the science center and they even validate parking!

Feel like making your Memorial Day dinner as easy as possible? Stop by Honeybaked Ham to get a 1/2 roasted or smoked turkey breast for $14.99 or a 1/4 boneless ham for $19.99. This is a huge discount and will make for some delicious celebrating.

Just in time for Memorial Weekend shopping, you won't want to miss the half yearly sale going on at Nordstrom. I found lots of cute swimsuit coverups for 40% off, as low as $22.80!

If you're thinking about shopping IKEA, bring your appetite! Saturday through Monday any Ikea family member that spends $100 or more on home furnishings gets their entire food bill deducted from their total. It's free to join IKEA family and they have even more family deals like 15% off couches, 20% off bath towels, and lots more!

Enjoy!

