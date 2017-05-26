Friday, May 26

Comicon fans can cool down at Cityscape for free H2Oasis and QuestFest

CityScape Phoenix will be the place to be this year for those looking for total fandemonium that is Comicon. Cityscape will shut down Central with water activities and an entire lineup of activities fit for the whole family. We bring you a sneak-peak of "H2Oasis" and "Quest Fest."

Comicon festivities at CityScape include:

"H20asis"

On Friday, May 26th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., families and comic-enthusiasts alike are invited to cool off and beat the heat with a variety of water activations setup on Central Avenue including water slides, a fish pipe ride, mermaids and more. This family friendly event is free and open to the public.

"Quest Fest"

From Thursday, May 25th through Saturday, May 27th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., "The Quest" is on at CityScape! Collect five buttons to earn a Hero's Prize by enjoying the $2 offering at select CityScape retailers. Once at least five buttons are collected, it's time to celebrate at "The Fest" where the first 300 winners to complete the challenge will receive a portable charging stick. Participating CityScape retailers include:

The Strand $2 sample of the Zombie Sangria and bruschetta

Squid Ink Sushi $2 Green Lantern shot

Copper Blues - $2 sample of the Arizona's Brewicide Squad cocktail

Lucky Strike - $2 shoe rental

Gypsy Bar - $2 (15-minute unlimited) game card in the arcade room

Urban Outfitters Free tote bags

Chico Malo - $2 sample cocktail

EOS Fitness = $2 Iron Man's Juice

Yogurt Time - $2 sample of the Spiderman Sorbet

Yogis Grill Two egg rolls for $2

"Comicon on Tap at LUSTRE Rooftop Bar"

On Friday, May 26th at 7:00 p.m., join LUSTRE Rooftop Bar at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix for the tapping of the first Mom's Basement Brew keg, the official pale ale of Comicon brewed by Four Peaks Brewing Co. There will be no cover charge and LUSTRE will offer beer specials and entertainment from 7:00 p.m. until midnight. To help the lead the way, follow the Comicon Signal on the side of the Hotel Palomar Phoenix tower to reach the destination.

"Cooling Station in Patriots Park"

Open all four days of Comicon from Thursday, May 25th through Sunday, May 28th, the Cooling Station will be setup in Patriots Park and will feature a large tented lounge area with misters over the Splash Pad, a seating area with games and phone charging stations.

For more information, visit: www.cityscapephoenix.com

CityScape

1 E Washington St

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Cave Creek Balloon Festival takes off this weekend

Cave Creek's biggest single day event will light up the Sonoran Desert sky at the Eighth Annual Cave Creek Balloon Festival at Rancho Mañana Golf Course. The event will include live bands, massive glowing balloons, a firework show and a celebration of a red, white and blue Memorial Day weekend.

The Event runs Saturday, May 27th from 5:30 pm to 10 pm.

Tickets:

Discounted pre-paid tickets: Adults $12; children 12 and under $7; children 2 and under free. Pre-purchased tickets are the way to fly. Buy them online and head right to the entrance gate. Online ticket prices increase the day of the event.

VIP tickets: Adults $75; children 12 and under $35. Price includes entrance fee, tax, gratuity, gourmet buffet from Tonto Bar and Grill (from 5:30-8:00 p.m.), a private cash bar and private restrooms. VIP tickets must be purchased in advance by the end of day May 25, and are not available at the gate. VIP tickets are limited and do sell out, so buy them early to secure your spot.

Day of event tickets: Adults $15, children 12 and under $10; children 2 and under free. Day of event tickets available online as well as at the ticket office.

Veteran and active military: Our active members receive general admission tickets for half price. Must show identification at the ticket office on the day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased online at CaveCreekFestivals.com. All ticket orders are final. There are no cancellations and no rain checks on all purchased tickets.

Parking: Please note that there is NO parking at the event site. All parking is available at the center of town, 38406 N. Schoolhouse Rd., Cave Creek. Parking is $5, and proceeds will go to Cave Creek Unified School District. Parking includes shuttle service to and from the event. Please note: There is no access or parking available at Tonto Bar and Grill.

For more information, visit: www.CaveCreekFestivals.com

Rancho Manana Golf Club-On the Driving Range

5734 E Rancho Manana Blvd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Gilbert to Welcome Newest Main Event Entertainment

Main Event Entertainment, the nation's fastest-growing bowling-anchored dining and entertainment destination, is opening its third Phoenix-area center located at 1735 S. San Tan Village Pkwy in Gilbert on Tuesday, May 23.



The 50,000-square-foot entertainment center was built from the ground up with Main Event's new design prototype, which features 22 ice-white lanes with multi-color LED lighting and luxury seating, laser tag, billiards, shuffleboard, a high-ropes adventure course and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive and virtual video games.



And whether you're looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience in a full-service American-fare restaurant, specialty pizzas in an Italian-themed cafe or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event's chefs and bartenders aim to please.

The center offers fully equipped private meeting spaces with the latest audio-visual technology, full-service catering, free Wi-Fi and everything else essential to hosting corporate meetings, team-building exercises, holiday parties and other gatherings both large and small.

For more information, visit: www.mainevent.com

The new center is adding more than 150 jobs to the community, and hiring for fun and outgoing team members is still underway. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit: www.mainevent.com/careers.

The Gilbert Main Event will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday from 11-2 a.m. and Saturday from 9-2 a.m.

For more information or to book an event, visit: www.mainevent.com/locations/gilbert or call the local Sales Office at (480)462-2200.



Lake Pleasant stresses boat safety for Memorial Day Weekend

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is regarded as the unofficial start to the summer boating season, and Lake Pleasant officials are urging safety on the waters. Meanwhile, President Donald J. Trump proclaimed May 21 through May 27, 2017, as National Safe Boating Week, to emphasize safety on the water for all Americans of all ages. We join the experts at Scorpion Bay Marina with guidelines to help keep your family safe if you'll be participating in boating outings.

To Read President Trump's Proclamation on National Safe Boating Week, visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/05/19/president-donald-j-trump-proclaims-may-21-through-may-27-2017-national

For more information on National Safe Boating Week, visit: http://www.safeboatingcampaign.com/

Scorpion Bay Marina

Website: http://www.scorpionbayaz.com/

10970 W. Peninsula Blvd, Peoria, AZ 85383

Phone: (928) 501-7368

*Directions to Scorpion Bay Marina

1-17 to 303 West, Exit Lake Pleasant Parkway North to Morristown New River Highway (74) West

turn Right at Castle Hot Springs road, turn right at Lake Pleasant Access Rd, go through regional park area-Stay on Park Rd. which turns into Peninsula Blvd. all the way to Scorpion Bay Marina and Yacht Club

Valley's Tom Wagner signs with Tim McGraw's record label

A chance encounter at a Garth Brooks concert led to a big break for a Valley musician. Now Tom Wagner has signed onto Curb Records who has produced artists like Tim McGraw, Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/tomwagnermusic/

Food Truck Friday: Different Smokes BBQ

It's Memorial Day weekend and we all have BBQ on our minds. Different Smokes BBQ truck is bringing their brisket to us after opening last fall. They will be at the Queen Creek Feastival Friday night from 5:30-9pm.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/differentsmokesbbq/