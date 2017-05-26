Phoenix police looking for suspect in stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix police are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing incident at an apartment complex near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix PD says the suspect and the victim knew each other and they are both males. Police believe the suspect may still be in the area and the scene remains active. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.