Cave Creek Balloon Festival underway

Hot air balloons, a flyover, great food and live music.

It's all happening Saturday at the 8th Annual Cave Creek Balloon Festival at the Rancho Manana Golf Club.

The balloons start to inflate and glow around 7:30 p.m.

But the public is recommended to be there way before then to see the Civil Air Patrol color guard presentation, a flyover by Deer Valley Composite Squadron 302, and to hear the National Anthem performed by Madison Holmes.

Later, the powerhouse vocals of The Anglim Sisters will perform from 6:45-8 p.m.

The event will end with a fireworks show.

Up and away at the Cave Creek Balloon Festival. Tomorrow at 5:30pm at Rancho Mañana golf course. pic.twitter.com/31ocu729jg — Jaime Cerreta (@cerretanews) May 26, 2017

