Naked man killed after being hit by car on I-17

Southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix has reopened at Northern Avenue after a nearly two-hour closure that occurred after a naked man was hit by a car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A naked man ran into the road and was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

This incident took place southbound I-17 at Northern Avenue.

DPS troopers say that a man had an altercation with staff and security at the Residence Inn at Northern Avenue and I-17.

According to DPS, that suspect entered the southbound lanes of I-17 and lay down within the traffic lanes.

That's when the man took off his clothes.

DPS troopers said when the suspect stood up, he was struck by a car.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

The southbound lanes were closed for about an hour and were reopened just before 6:15 a.m.

Phoenix police are still investigating this case.

