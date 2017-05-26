Naked man in critical condition after being hit by car on I-17

Posted: Updated:
By News Staff
ADOT said drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, including State Route 51 and Loop 101 Agua Fria (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5) ADOT said drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, including State Route 51 and Loop 101 Agua Fria (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)
(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

This incident took place southbound I-17 at Northern Avenue.

DPS troopers say that a man an altercation with staff and security at the Residence Inn at Northern Avenue and I-17.

According to DPS, that suspect entered the southbound lanes of I-17 and laid down within the traffic lanes.

That's when the man took off his clothes. 

DPS troopers said when the suspect stood up, he was struck by a car.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. 

The southbound lanes were reopened just before 6:15 a.m.

Phoenix police are investigating this case. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved