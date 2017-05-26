Naked man hit by car on southbound I-17

A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

This incident took place southbound I-17 at Northern Avenue.

ADOT said drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, including State Route 51 and Loop 101 Agua Fria.

There is no estimated time to reopen I-17 southbound. Northbound lanes are unaffected.

The man's injuries are unknown at this time.

