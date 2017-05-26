1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire

Posted: Updated:
By News Staff
One of the dogs rescued reunited with their owner (SOURCE: 3TV / CBS 5) One of the dogs rescued reunited with their owner (SOURCE: 3TV / CBS 5)
( SOURCE: 3TV / CBS 5) ( SOURCE: 3TV / CBS 5)
(SOURCE: 3TV / CBS 5) (SOURCE: 3TV / CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

One dog is killed, and four other dogs were rescued following a house fire early Friday morning in north Phoenix. 

The incident took place in the 2000 block of East Sharon Drive.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.