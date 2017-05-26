1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire

One of the dogs rescued reunited with their owner (SOURCE: 3TV / CBS 5)

One dog is killed, and four other dogs were rescued following a house fire early Friday morning in north Phoenix.

The incident took place in the 2000 block of East Sharon Drive.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

At least 1 dog dead, 3-4 rescued in house fire near Cave Creek and Thunderbird. Possibly started in the generator. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/EYoJQG5t5n — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 26, 2017

