1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire

1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house firePosted: Updated:
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix.More >
Man gets face transplant after suicide attempt
"I made the wrong choice, and now I'm paying for it for the rest of my life."More >
Chris Cornell's wife writes heartfelt tribute: 'I will fight for you'
Vicky Cornell has shared a letter she wrote to her late husband, rocker Chris Cornell, ahead of his funeral on Friday. "I'm broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies," she writes in the note obtained by Billboard.More >
Maine coon rescued from tree; now 'Treetop Tyler' needs new home
He's a big cat with a big story. Meet "Treetop Tyler." He's a 12-pound Maine Coon cat who was rescued from a tree near the freeway, and is now looking for a new, loving home.More >
Ex-AZ Corp. Commissioner, owner of Johnson Utilities indicted on bribery charges
The owner of Johnson Utilities is accused of buying off a powerful state regulator so he could raise utility rates and start having customers pay his personal income taxes.More >
2 women arrested in tailgate theft case
Phoenix police have arrested two women in connection with a string of tailgate thefts.More >
Leptospirosis bacteria spread to dogs throughout Arizona
Since February of last year, more than 70 cases of leptospirosis have been confirmed in Maricopa County. Now, it is on the move and we have learned of new cases in Show Low and Tucson.More >
Valley pest control company using garlic to fight off mosquitoes
Mosquitoes have become a major problem across the Valley but a pest elimination business is using a popular food item to keep them away.More >
Police looking for serial armed robber in Phoenix
Police are asking the public's help in finding an armed serial robber that has hit six convenience stores and fast food restaurants in Phoenix.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. (Wednesday, May 24, 2017)More >
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiple weapons after threatening police officers, police said. (May 25, 2017)More >
Maine Coon rescued from tree; now 'Treetop Tyler' needs new home
He's a big cat with a big heart, big personality... and a big story. Meet "Treetop Tyler." He's a 12-pound Maine Coon who was rescued from a tree near the freeway and is now looking for a new loving home.More >
Victims who died in car crash honored at high school graduation
A special graduation was held at Betty Fairfax High School for two teens slain in a car accident last year. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qkqjCR.More >
Thief targeting home security devices in north Scottsdale
A device meant to help prevent theft is now the target of thieves in one Scottsdale neighborhood. Several neighbors who live near Tatum and Bell say their ‘Ring’ brand doorbell cameras are being stolen by a bold criminal. (May 25, 2017)More >
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
