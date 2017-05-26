DUI task force conducts holiday weekend patrol

The roads are likely to get a lot busier Friday as people load up and head out of town for the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day is also a big holiday for barbecues and beer, but those don't mix on the road.

Law enforcement agencies around Arizona will be conducting DUI task forces during the three-day weekend.

Scottsdale police, one of the units participating, said their goal is to contact those drivers that have made the disastrous decision to drive impaired, and remove them from the roadway before they hurt themselves or others.

Officers want to remind everyone to wear their seat belts and have a designated driver.

DUI Taskforce begins tomorrow night always wear your seatbelt & designate a driver! https://t.co/DG1LDADj2T pic.twitter.com/0VYHxGq34p — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.