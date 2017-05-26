Group protests more power lines in Chandler

SRP has been working on a plan to boost the electricity supply for the Price Road Corridor but some residents don't want more power lines. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Red Shirt Army came out in full force for a Chandler City Council Meeting on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of people donning red shirts showed up at the Chandler City Council meeting to protest more above-ground power lines.

They call themselves the Red Shirt Army. The City was voting on a Salt River Project power line project.

SRP wants 130-foot tall power lines running close to communities in the Pride Road Corridor in order to power the area that is trying to lure high-tech, industrial companies. The power lines would run 2 miles.

But the City of Chandler and residents want them underground.

Several people from the Red Shirt Army spoke at Thursday's meeting and said.

"We're here because this will set precedent for all other neighborhoods in Phoenix, anywhere in Arizona. They can do this and put lines this close to our home in our neighborhood, they're going to do it anywhere they want, going forward," said Christina Schnettler with the Ellis Community.

Schnettler doesn't want the power poles above ground close to her community. She said they would damage property values and be a health risk.

The City Council voted unanimously to keep the power lines underground.

"It does feel good to see the City Council behind us," Schnettler said. "Their support is very valued and speaks volumes."

However, the vote doesn't force SRP to do anything.

[READ MORE: Chandler neighbors at odds with SRP over new power lines]

SRP has said in the past it is open to burying the lines if a developer or other entity will pay the added cost.

"Typically, it's $1 million a mile to build above ground, and $10 million a mile to go underground," SRP's Scott Harelson said in April.

Schnettler added she would be open to having part of the 2-mile stretch of lines underground.

SRP's final plan could go to the state's Corporation Commission this summer. Construction probably would not begin for another two years.

The City of Chandler said it has a lawyer.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.