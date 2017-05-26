Thief targeting home security devices in north Phoenix

Thief targeting home security devices in north PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’
Teachers name 7th grader ‘most likely to become a terrorist’
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance
Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix.More >
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix.More >
Naked man in critical condition after being hit by car on I-17
Naked man in critical condition after being hit by car on I-17
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
2 women arrested in tailgate theft case
2 women arrested in tailgate theft case
Phoenix police have arrested two women in connection with a string of tailgate thefts.More >
Phoenix police have arrested two women in connection with a string of tailgate thefts.More >
Ex-AZ Corp. Commissioner, owner of Johnson Utilities indicted on bribery charges
Ex-AZ Corp. Commissioner, owner of Johnson Utilities indicted on bribery charges
The owner of Johnson Utilities is accused of buying off a powerful state regulator so he could raise utility rates and start having customers pay his personal income taxes.More >
The owner of Johnson Utilities is accused of buying off a powerful state regulator so he could raise utility rates and start having customers pay his personal income taxes.More >
1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire
1 dog killed, 4 others rescued in north Phoenix house fire
One dog is killed, and four other dogs were rescued following a house fire early Friday morning in north Phoenix.More >
One dog is killed, and four other dogs were rescued following a house fire early Friday morning in north Phoenix.More >
Toddler hit in head by brick thrown through car window
Toddler hit in head by brick thrown through car window
A 2-year-old girl sustained two skull fractures after being hit in the head by a brick that someone threw through a car window.More >
A 2-year-old girl sustained two skull fractures after being hit in the head by a brick that someone threw through a car window.More >
4 arrested in connection to murders of 2 Tempe teens
4 arrested in connection to murders of 2 Tempe teens
Tempe police have arrested four people in connection to last week's double homicide at the Garden Grove Apartments.More >
Tempe police have arrested four people in connection to last week's double homicide at the Garden Grove Apartments.More >
Maine coon rescued from tree; now 'Treetop Tyler' needs new home
Maine coon rescued from tree; now 'Treetop Tyler' needs new home
He's a big cat with a big story. Meet "Treetop Tyler." He's a 12-pound Maine Coon cat who was rescued from a tree near the freeway, and is now looking for a new, loving home.More >
He's a big cat with a big story. Meet "Treetop Tyler." He's a 12-pound Maine Coon cat who was rescued from a tree near the freeway, and is now looking for a new, loving home.More >
Lauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.
Click to learn more about Lauren.
She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
Indy 500 returns this Sunday
Indy 500 returns this Sunday
It's called "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing". Here are some things you might not know about the #Indy500 ahead of Sunday's race.More >
Volunteer Pays it Forward to woman devoted to helping German shepherds
Volunteer Pays it Forward to woman devoted to helping German shepherds
A west Valley mom often uses her own money to take stray dogs off the street and provide them medical care. A volunteer sees the difference she is making so she decided to Pay It Forward.More >
A west Valley mom often uses her own money to take stray dogs off the street and provide them medical care. A volunteer sees the difference she is making so she decided to Pay It Forward.More >
Valley pest control company using garlic to fight off mosquitoes
Valley pest control company using garlic to fight off mosquitoes
Mosquitoes have become a major problem across the Valley but a pest elimination business is using a popular food item to keep them away.More >
Mosquitoes have become a major problem across the Valley but a pest elimination business is using a popular food item to keep them away.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance
Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. (Wednesday, May 24, 2017)More >
Southbound I-17 closed at Northern after naked man hit by car
Southbound I-17 closed at Northern after naked man hit by car
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A naked man ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning on southbound I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Texas teacher awarded 7th grader with ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ certificate
Texas teacher awarded 7th grader with ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ certificate
(Source: KPRC via CNN)More >
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiple weapons after threatening police officers, police said. (May 25, 2017)More >
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiple weapons after threatening police officers, police said. (May 25, 2017)More >
Armed man arrested by police at Phoenix Comicon convention
Armed man arrested by police at Phoenix Comicon convention
A man armed with guns and ammunition was arrested Thursday at the Phoenix Comicon convention after posting online threats against city police officers, authorities said.More >
A man armed with guns and ammunition was arrested Thursday at the Phoenix Comicon convention after posting online threats against city police officers, authorities said.More >
2 arrests made in tailgate thefts
2 arrests made in tailgate thefts
Police said two women were stealing tailgates right off pickup trucks and they were arrested. (Thursday, May 25, 2017)More >