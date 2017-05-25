ADOT: Southbound Interstate 17 to close overnight in Phoenix

All southbound lanes on Interstate 17 were expected to close Thursday night as crews worked on installing new traffic-flow sensors.

The closures will begin around 9 p.m. between the I-10 "Stack" interchange and 19th Avenue. The road will reopen around 5 a.m. on Friday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Both I-10 ramps to the southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at McDowell Road and Grant Street will also be closed, according to ADOT.

Motorists were advised to considering using alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51 to eastbound I-10. Motorists on southbound I-17 can also detour on frontage road, but drivers should expect heavy traffic, according to ADOT.

I-17 southbound is closed from the I-10 Stack interchange to 19th Ave from 9 pm today to 5 am Friday. #PHXtraffic https://t.co/htpVYoQo13 pic.twitter.com/p6FhX0hZCn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017

