2 women arrested in tailgate theft case

2 women arrested in tailgate theft casePosted: Updated:
Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix.More >
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.More >
Possible police impersonator on the loose
A person allegedly impersonating a police officer pulled over a man in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, which is just west of Interstate 17, Wednesday night.More >
NEW PHOTO
Suspected flasher in Avondale arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a man who exposed himself to girls in Avondale.More >
Mesa pays $13k after police officers lose woman's dog
The City of Mesa paid Dawn Bennett $13,000 in January to avoid any lawsuits related to an incident at a motel where police officers lost her dog.More >
From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti
Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room.More >
Woman, 19, shot at Phoenix graduation party
A teenage girl is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a graduation party early Thursday morning.More >
Drug counselors overdose at addiction facility
Two counselors at an addiction facility in southeastern Pennsylvania died after overdosing on opioids, according to the Chester County District Attorney.More >
PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon
There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.More >
Police looking for serial armed robber in Phoenix
Police are asking the public's help in finding an armed serial robber that has hit six convenience stores and fast food restaurants in Phoenix.More >
Volunteer Pays it Forward to woman devoted to helping German shepherds
A west Valley mom often uses her own money to take stray dogs off the street and provide them medical care. A volunteer sees the difference she is making so she decided to Pay It Forward.More >
Maine coon rescued from tree; now 'Treetop Tyler' needs new home
He's a big cat with a big story. Meet "Treetop Tyler." He's a 12-pound Maine Coon cat who was rescued from a tree near the freeway, and is now looking for a new, loving home.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. (Wednesday, May 24, 2017)More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryzJyt.More >
Graduation party ends in gunshots
A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a graduation party early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2qSLu1QMore >
Victims who died in car crash honored at high school graduation
A special graduation was held at Betty Fairfax High School for two teens slain in a car accident last year. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2qkqjCR.More >
Mesa pays $13k after police officers lose woman's dog
The City of Mesa paid Dawn Bennett $13,000 in January to avoid any lawsuits related to an incident at a motel where police officers lost her dog. (May 24, 2017)More >
Ex-Playboy playmate sentenced in 'body-shaming' case
(Source: KCAL via CNN)More >