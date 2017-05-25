2 women arrested in tailgate theft case

One of the tailgate thefts linked to the pair occurred at Tel Tech Networks near Seventh Street and University Drive in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police have arrested two women in connection with a string of tailgate thefts.

Lisa Navarro, 43, and Carisa Aguilar, 42, face a list of felony charges.

There has been a rash of tailgate thefts throughout the Valley. Phoenix police alone have taken more than 160 tailgate theft reports in the past year, according to department spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl.

To combat the problem, investigators did a media push and reached out to the public through a service announcement and shortly after, an anonymous tip led them to one of the suspects.

“Last Thursday, two women were arrested in south Phoenix after our undercover detectives and the police helicopter followed them and actually observed them taking a tailgate,” said Pfohl.

Navarro and Aguilar have been linked to seven tailgate thefts but police believe they may be responsible for many more.

“They'll be going back to see if they can match them up to any fingerprints that they were able to obtain. Obviously, I don't think we're going to be able to clear all of them but we are hoping to at least clear some more up with these two,” said Pfohl.

One of the tailgate thefts linked to the pair occurred at Tel Tech Networks near Seventh Street and University Drive in Phoenix.

Daniel Frakes, the company’s safety administrator, shared the video captured by one of the security cameras mounted on the main office building.

“It was amazing because we have a lunchroom that faces the window outside of where the tailgate was stolen. And people go in there all the time. And it was just hit or miss that nobody was in there at the time of the tailgate getting stolen,” said Frakes.

The theft cost the company about $2,700, according to Frakes. Shortly after the theft, safeguards were put in place.

“We've put new procedures in place. We've added some locks on the tailgates so a suspect can't just roll up and take our tailgate in under a minute. It would actually take them longer than that. So, they're not going to stick around and try to steal our tailgates,” said Frakes.

Police say thieves turn around and sell the tailgates on Craigslist for a couple of hundred dollars.

Frakes was unaware the person police believe ripped his company off had been taken into custody. When we told him, he was thrilled.

“We're just ecstatic about it because it's good to put that message out there that, hey, if you do something around here, you're going to get caught. There's [sic] so many camera systems out nowadays that to be a criminal you got to be out of your mind,” said Frakes.

