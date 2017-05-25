Police looking for serial armed robbery in Phoenix

Police said the vehicles were different but included a silver sedan. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are asking the public's help in finding an armed serial robber.

According to police, the suspect has robbed Circle K's and Filiberto's in mostly central and south Phoenix between March 27 and April 17, 2017.

The man showed a handgun to the employees and demanded money and cigarettes, investigators said. He then reportedly fled in vehicles driven by a different suspect. Police said the vehicles were different but included a silver sedan.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25-30 years old, 6', 170 lbs, with a goatee, and tattoos on his neck.

Below is a list of locations of where the robberies happened.

1. 5202 South Central Avenue on Monday, March 27, 2017, at 12:55 p.m.

2. 1834 West Grant Street on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at 12:00 a.m.

3. 1602 East Washington Street on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 9:20 p.m.

4. 3930 East Southern Avenue on Friday, April 14, 2017, at 4:00 a.m.

5. 209 North 24th Street on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at 12:30 p.m.

6. 1502 West Indian School Road on Monday, April 17, 2017, at 1:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

