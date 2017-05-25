Volunteer Pays it Forward to woman devoted to helping German shepherds

Volunteer Amber Howard sees what a difference Arizona Shepherd Rescue is making, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Hunsley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hunsley often uses her own money to take stray dogs off the street and provide them medical care. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Debbie Hunsley loves dogs, especially German shepherds.

"I was raised with shepherds," said Hunsley. "I got my first one at 8 years old for my birthday, and they've been my love ever since."

The west Valley mom's love affair with the captivating canines has grown over the years, to the point where Hunsley now devotes her life to helping the animals around the clock.

A few years ago, Hunsley started up Arizona Shepherd Rescue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for stray shepherds and finding them forever homes.

"It's heartbreaking," said Hunsley. "You can't save them all, but the ones that I can save definitely stay with me for a long time. That's what rescue is about."

The die-hard dog lover often uses her own money to take strays off the street, providing them much needed medical care.

She will also save dogs from local shelters.

Right now, Hunsley has about a dozen dogs in need of a new home. You can see them at http://www.azshepherdrescue.org/.

Volunteer Amber Howard sees what a difference Arizona Shepherd Rescue is making, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Hunsley.

"I know that she's spent a lot of her own money to do this, and I think it would really be nice for her to know that people care and want to give back to her and recognize what she's done," said Howard.

Howard invited Hunsley to her Goodyear home for the big surprise.

"You put all of your effort and all your time and your whole self into these dogs," said Howard. "On behalf of your friends and family, who also support and love you and Channel 5, we want to give you $500 to Pay it Forward because I think you do such a great job."

"It's not always a happy story, but the happy ones make it all worthwhile," said Hunsley.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.