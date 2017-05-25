Traffickers reportedly using pigeons to smuggle drugs

Drug trafficking is going to the birds. Literally.

A news station in Dubai is reporting that smugglers are apparently using pigeons to carry drugs.

According to Al Arabiya, Kuwait customs officers caught the homing pigeon as it was crossing the border between Iraq and Kuwait.

A tiny blue backpack was strapped to the bird. The little pack was stuffed with 178 pills.

Al Arabiya reports that carrier pigeons are increasingly being used in the region as an unorthodox drug smuggling technique.

Shocking images: Traffickers use pigeon to smuggle drugs into #Kuwait https://t.co/yl1Ri2xVHk pic.twitter.com/oFGWwX07N5 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 23, 2017

