Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Online returns made easier
Companies are making it easier to return items.More >
Valley senior citizen stuck in 'free trial offer'
Valley woman has already been billed a total of $800 for products she says she doesn't want.More >
Valley man finally gets tax refund
A viewer in tonight's 3 On Your Side says he should have received his Arizona tax refund back in mid-March, that was two months ago. And he says when he calls the department of revenue, he gets nowhere.More >
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
'Made in the USA.' Is it really?
When you make a purchase, do you look to see if an item was “Made in the USA?” Buying American-made merchandise seems patriotic and helps the economy, but what do those claims really mean?More >
Auto insurance premiums have gone up and there's a reason
Auto insurance rates have gone up because 2015 was a bad year.More >
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
