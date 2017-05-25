PD: Man armed with guns and knives arrested at Phoenix Comicon

Witnesses told Mathew Blades in the Morning the man had multiple weapons. (Source: Mathew Blades in the Morning)

Police said they arrested an armed suspect after he struggled with officers. (Souroce: Mathew Blades in the Morning)

There were scary moments inside Phoenix Comicon on Thursday afternoon when a man made it inside with multiples weapons, police said.

Police said the suspect was "posting pictures of officers" and an associate of his alerted police at the Phoenix Convention Center about the posts. He was allegedly a threat to officers.

The 30-year-old Valley man, who has not been identified, had three handguns, a shotgun and some knives, police said.

The armed suspect struggled with officers before he was taken into custody.

The man was wearing dark clothing but police didn't say if it was dressed up as a character.

No officers were hurt and police said it was an isolated incident.

Police said because of what happened, prop weapons won't be allowed into Phoenix Comicon, which started on Thursday and runs until Sunday.

Those attending the event can expect delays because there will be fewer entry points into the Convention Center. There will also be an increased police presence with both uniformed and non-uniformed officers.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.