10-year-old Jiu-Jitsu star Kaitlyn Schmidt is someone you don't want to mess with

Ten-year-old Kaitlyn Schmidt loves to compete. She plays softball, is a straight A' student and is a Jui-Jitsu phenom. Small in stature, Kaitlyn is

relentless on the mat taking down one bigger opponent after another.

Competing for the last five years, she is working wonders becoming a two time world champion and a four time Arizona State Champion. Kaitlyn has won an

impressive eighteen gold, ten silver, and ten bronze medals. She has a busy summer ahead, competing for her third world championship in Ontario and going for her fifth Arizona State Championship. She is very excited about the upcoming events because she gets to see new places and meet new people.

The Jui-Jitsu guru will get her game face on for the events by dying her hair multi-colors. It is her special way to get pumped up for the events. She is fearless and any opponent that overlooks her because of her size has another thing coming.

