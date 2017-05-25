Caught on camera: Man helps himself to Circle K cash drawer

If you recognize this man, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. (Source: Silent Witness)

Video surveillance captured what appears to be a casual conversation between a customer and a Circle K employee turn into a robbery Wednesday, May 17.

According to Silent Witness, an 18 to 25-year-old man walked behind a Phoenix Circle K counter after the clerk refused to sell him cigarettes.

[SILENT WITNESS: Robbery suspect steals cash drawer from Circle K]

The suspect, wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and a white Diamondbacks hat, ordered the clerk to open the register and took the entire cash drawer. He proceeded to walk out of the store and was last seen walking westbound on Broadway Road.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or leave an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org.

This brazen suspect takes the cash drawer & walks right out of the store not knowing he was facing into the camera. https://t.co/RCimrrW7ny pic.twitter.com/4Qa8fvngQR — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) May 25, 2017

