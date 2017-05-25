Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holesPosted: Updated:
Cool off this summer at these awesome swimming holes
Summer is pretty much here in Phoenix! Don't panic though, there are several cool spots not far from where you are to chill out during our blistering heat.More >
Missing: Sunshine in SoCal
While many Arizonans head west to escape the summer heat of the desert, they may be surprised to find a lack of sunshine if they hit the beaches of Southern California in May or June. A weather phenomenon called May Grey/June Gloom is to blame.More >
Mount St. Helens is still active
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
Chase Field goes green
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Triple digits return to the Valley
Triple-digit heat is in the very near future for the Valley as a weather system that brought cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona tracks east and away from the state.More >
Wildfires are part of life in Arizona and here are some of the worst
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.More >
April Warnecke's favorite spot in Arizona
People spend more time at Arizona's Lake Powell than any other National Park in the country. With its red rock canyons and crystal green waters, it's easy to see why.More >
The North Rim is open
If you are a fan of the Grand Canyon, the North Rim is worth the drive.More >
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix.More >
NEW PHOTO
Suspected flasher in Avondale arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a man who exposed himself to girls in Avondale.More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.More >
From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti
Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room.More >
Possible police impersonator on the loose
A person allegedly impersonating a police officer pulled over a man in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, which is just west of Interstate 17, Wednesday night.More >
Mesa pays $13k after police officers lose woman's dog
The City of Mesa paid Dawn Bennett $13,000 in January to avoid any lawsuits related to an incident at a motel where police officers lost her dog.More >
Prescott-area man has been arrested in wife's disappearance
A Prescott-area man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife who authorities believe may be dead.More >
Woman, 19, shot at Phoenix graduation party
A teenage girl is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a graduation party early Thursday morning.More >
How food stamp cuts could ripple through the economy
A proposal to curtail the nation's food stamp program would pinch families struggling to pay for groceries and ripple through other areas of the economy, including supermarkets and discounters, as people shuffle their budgets.More >
VIDEO: Woman fights off would-be carjacker by jumping on hood
A Wisconsin woman who was filling her gas tank – minding her own business – found herself fighting off a would-be car thief with some moves worthy of an action movie.More >
Maine Coon rescued from tree; now 'Treetop Tyler' needs new home
He's a big cat with a big story. Meet "Treetop Tyler." He's a 12-pound Maine Coon cat who was rescued from a tree near the freeway, and is now looking for a new, loving home.More >
TSA offers summer travel tips for smooth sailing at airport security
Summer travel season is upon us. And the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants to make sure you know the rules of the road before you take to the skies.More >
Officials hope Mayo Clinic medical school in Scottsdale helps ease state’s doctor shortage
The school plans to open in July. A spokeswoman said more than 3,000 students applied, but the school only accepted 50 students.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. (Wednesday, May 24, 2017)More >
Ex-Playboy playmate sentenced in 'body-shaming' case
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryzJyt.More >
Mesa pays $13k after police officers lose woman's dog
The City of Mesa paid Dawn Bennett $13,000 in January to avoid any lawsuits related to an incident at a motel where police officers lost her dog. (May 24, 2017)More >
Graduation party ends in gunshots
A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a graduation party early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2qSLu1QMore >
Suspected flasher in Avondale arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a man who exposed himself to girls in Avondale. (Wednesday, May 24, 2017)More >