Maine Coon rescued from tree; now 'Treetop Tyler' needs new home

He's a big cat with a big personality... and a big story.

Meet "Treetop Tyler." He's a 12-pound Maine Coon who was rescued from a tree near the freeway and is now looking for a new loving home.

The 5-year-old cat was discovered stuck in a tree near the Agua Fria Freeway.

Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department were able to rescue the big furry fellow.

Fortunately, Tyler came away from the ordeal unscathed and is now enjoying the comforts of the Arizona Humane Society as he waits to be adopted.

Even though some folks only want tiny kittens, the AHS says there are may reasons why Tyler would make a great companion. He is very friendly, affectionate and playful, loves to be scratched. and likes nothing better than to curl up on a warm lap.

Tyler is available for adoption at AHS’ Campus for Compassion, located at 1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041.

His adoption fee is just $40.

For information on Tyler and other adoptable pets, visit www.azhumane.org. You can also call 602-997-7585.

he Maine Coon is one of the largest domesticated breeds of cat. They are known as large and sociable cats, hence their nickname "the gentle giant."

They are known for being loyal to their family, but also independent and not clingy.

The Maine Coon's gentle disposition makes the breed relaxed around dogs, other cats, and children.

