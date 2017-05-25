Victims killed in car crash honored at high school graduation

The other two victims hurt in the accident have recovered and received their diplomas. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two victims in a deadly accident last year were honored at their high school graduation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A special graduation was held at Betty Fairfax High School for two teens that lost their lives in a car crash last year.

Back in October, twin sisters and two of their friends were coming back from a shopping trip for homecoming when their car was hit head-on by a drunk driver on 59th Ave. and Camelback Road. One of the twin girls, 16-year-old Yohana Giorgis, and a friend, 16-year-old Isia Slater, died from the accident.

"Today is very special because they chose to honor my son and the school and all of his friends have been amazing," said Slater's mother, Teresa Slater. "They've come to me, they've given their condolences, they've given me all the love and support that anybody could ever ask for."

On Wednesday, the class of 2017 honored the victims who should have been graduating alongside them with diplomas.

Yohana's twin Bana, along with the other girl, were hurt in the accident but recovered and received their diplomas.

"It's a sad moment that Yohana isn't here with us but we're so proud of both of them," said Amy Bahlbi, Yohana's and Bana's sister. "We're so proud of Bana and we know that Yohana was with her 100 percent in spirit when she was walking across getting her diploma and it's so great that Yohana has her diploma also."

