Vehicle fire stops lanes on I-10 in Phoenix

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
A vehicle fire stopped all lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 at 7th Avenue Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a work truck carrying propane caught fire on I-10 traveling westbound just before 10 a.m.

The driver was evacuated and no one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire. DPS closed both west and eastbound lanes of the road for a short time because of the propane tanks on the truck. 

After deeming the area safe, the eastbound and far right westbound lanes have reopened. All lanes have since reopened. 

