Vehicle fire stops lanes on I-10 in Phoenix

A vehicle fire stopped all lanes of traffic on Interstate 10 at 7th Avenue Thursday morning. According to Arizona DPS, a work truck carrying propane caught fire on I-10 traveling westbound just before 10 a.m.

The driver was evacuated and no one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire. DPS closed both west and eastbound lanes of the road for a short time because of the propane tanks on the truck.

After deeming the area safe, the eastbound and far right westbound lanes have reopened. All lanes have since reopened.

I-10 westbound at 7th Ave: The HOV lane has reopened after the earlier vehicle fire. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Hp6HnTki6i — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017

All I-10 eastbound lanes are now moving at 7th Ave. Westbound lanes still blocked. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/7HmiU358gJ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017

I-10 vehicle fire update:

I-10 WB traffic is stopped at 7th Ave. EB lanes are diverted onto the 7th Ave exit. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/mPw5nZE9ms — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017

All lanes are stopped now. https://t.co/8yjuLgQ6SA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017

I-10 westbound at 7th Ave: A vehicle fire is blocking HOV and the left lanes. Expect delays. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/OO5K1DJ7Ov — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 25, 2017

