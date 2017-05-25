Phoenix, Buckeye stand tall in new US population estimates

Phoenix and one of its suburbs stand out in new U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.

The bureau says Phoenix's increase of 32,113 from 2015 to 2016 was the largest one-year numerical population increase for U.S. cities with populations of 50,000 or more.

Phoenix's 2016 estimated population of 1,615,017 ranks it fifth among U.S. cities in overall population.

The bureau says Buckeye is among the top 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more, with a population growth of 4.8 percent between 2015 and 2016.

Buckeye's estimated population in 2016 was 64,629.

Both Phoenix and Buckeye are located in Maricopa County, which saw the largest growth in population last year.

