Arson suspect assaults Avondale police prior to arrest

Arson suspect assaults Avondale police prior to arrestPosted: Updated:
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix.More >
From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti
Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room.More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.More >
NEW PHOTO
Suspected flasher in Avondale arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a man who exposed himself to girls in Avondale.More >
How food stamp cuts could ripple through the economy
A proposal to curtail the nation's food stamp program would pinch families struggling to pay for groceries and ripple through other areas of the economy, including supermarkets and discounters, as people shuffle their budgets.More >
Prescott-area man has been arrested in wife's disappearance
A Prescott-area man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife who authorities believe may be dead.More >
Fatal accident closes road in in Maricopa
A fatal accident involving a person on a bicycle closed S.R.238 in Maricopa in both directions Thursday morning.More >
Man pulled from canal in west Valley, later dies
A man was taken to the hospital with crews trying to get a heartbeat after he was pulled from a canal in the west Valley, officials said.More >
Mesa pays $13k after police officers lose woman's dog
The City of Mesa paid Dawn Bennett $13,000 in January to avoid any lawsuits related to an incident at a motel where police officers lost her dog.More >
Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance
Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. (Wednesday, May 24, 2017)More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryzJyt.More >
Mesa pays $13k after police officers lose woman's dog
The City of Mesa paid Dawn Bennett $13,000 in January to avoid any lawsuits related to an incident at a motel where police officers lost her dog. (May 24, 2017)More >
Police docs: 5 more current, former Mountain Ridge wrestlers in trouble for alleged assault
New allegations at a West Valley high school, and again they involve the wrestlers. (May 24, 2017)More >
Sheriff gives tour of soon-to-be-dismantled Tent City
It's the end of an era for Tent City. On Wednesday afternoon, crews started taking down tarps, dismantling tent frames and taking apart beds. Hundreds of inmates from Tent City have already been relocated.More >
Suspected flasher in Avondale arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a man who exposed himself to girls in Avondale. (Wednesday, May 24, 2017)More >