Arson suspect assaults Avondale police prior to arrest

47-year-old Dominic Bernard allegedly fought and assaulted Avondale Police Officers after being detained for suspected arson according to police.

The suspect was eventually arrested and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Avondale police responded to a fire call at the Edgewater Apartments Wednesday night and through investigation evidence, determined it was arson.

Police said Bernard was identified as the suspect that started the fire.

Bernard will be booked at Fourth Avenue Jail and is being charged with arson, which is a class 4 felony, and aggravated assault on a peace officer, which is a class 2 felony.

Avondale fire safely extinguished the fire and there were no injuries reported from the fire or to any officers.

Police do not know why the suspect started the fire at this time and the case is still under investigation.

