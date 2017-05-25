Man suffers chest wound in Phoenix drive-by shooting

The victim was transported to a county hospital and his condition is unknown. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Three men were standing outside of a car near 27th Ave. and Indian School Road when the suspect’s car pulled up and the suspect began shooting.

One of the men was hit twice, with one of the bullets striking his chest, said Phoenix police.

The victim was transported to the county hospital and his condition is currently unknown but his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

